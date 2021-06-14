Realme Narzo 30 4G, Narzo 30 5G India Launch Confirmed For This Month: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has finally confirmed the launch of the standard Narzo 30 for the Indian market. The brand has further revealed that the phone will be available in both 4G and 5G variants. The company announced the Narzo 30A and the Narzo 30 Pro 5G back in February in the Indian market. On the other hand, the both 4G and 5G models of the Narzo 30 were launched international market back in May.

Realme Narzo 30 4G, Narzo 30 5G India Launch

The new development comes via the latest #AskMadhav episode where he has confirmed both the Realme 4G and the 5G models will be launched in June in India. He has not mentioned the exact launch date of the upcoming smartphones.

Carrying forward the #PowerMeetsStyle legacy, #realmeNarzo30, and #realmeNarzo305G is all set to win the hearts of Young Players once again!



Launching this month, RT if you are excited. pic.twitter.com/Pmtac8T53U — Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 14, 2021

However, previous rumors suggested that the brand is hosting a launch event on June 24 to unveil the both Narzo 4G and 5G handsets. Alongside, it is also said to announce the Buds Q2 earbuds and a new smart TV in the country. If this appears to be true then the brand will soon share an official teaser to confirm this.

Realme Narzo 30 4G, Narzo 30 5G Features In India

The Realme Narzo 30 4G is expected to come with similar features as the international model. However, it remains to be seen which features will offer the Narzo 5G as the phone was launched as a rebranded version of the Realme 8 5G which is already available in India.

To recall, the Narzo 30 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 1080 × 2400 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The 4G version is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, while the 5G model runs the Dimensity 700 chip. Further, the phone ships with Android 11 OS and a 5,000 mAh battery.

The camera department on the Naroz 30 is handled by a 48MP triple rear camera setup and the main lens is assisted by a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP sensor. The device also supports dual-SIM support, dual 4G VoLTE, 5G support, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS/AGPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Realme Narzo 304G, Narzo 30 5G: What We Think

The Realme Narzo series smartphones are very popular. Besides, the Narzo series smartphones always carry an affordable price tag, and the brand is also selling 5G-enabled phones in India below Rs. 15,000 segment. Considering this, we expect the Narzo 30 5G is also going to be another affordable device and the 4G model is believed to cost cheaper than the 5G version.

