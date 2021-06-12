Realme Might Launch Narzo 30, Buds Q2, 32-Inch Smart TV In India On June 24 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme is highly expected to unveil the Realme GT smartphone globally on June 15. In the meantime, the company is gearing up to unveil another smartphone in India later this month. As per new speculation, Realme is all set to host a launch event on June 24 in the country to launch a slew of products, claims a tipster.

As per a Twitter-based tipster, Realme could unveil two new Narzo smartphones at the launch event. These phones are believed to be the 4G and 5G variants of the Narzo 30. Apart from these, the company is speculated to unveil a pair of wireless earbuds and a new smart TV in the country.

Realme Narzo 30 India Launch Tipped

Going by the tipster's claim, the company is expected to expand the Narzo 30 series with the launch of the standard Narzo 30 that went official last month. Notably, the Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro 5G are already available in the country. Given that the standard variant is yet to be launched in the country, the tipster claims that the Narzo 30 will be launched in both 4G and 5G variants in the country on June 24.

Already, the Narzo 30 4G has been unveiled in Malaysia. To recap on its specifications, the smartphone makes use of a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh. There is a punch-hole cut at the top-left corner of the screen to house the 16MP front camera. A MediaTek Helio G95 SoC powers the Realme Nazro 30 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage alongside support for additional storage.

Running Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0, the Narzo 30 makes use of a 5000mAh battery with 30W charging support, which is touted to charge the smartphone from 0 to 50% in 25 minutes. For imaging, there is a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP mono sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. The main camera also supports 4K video recording at 30 fps. The selfie camera can record full-HD videos at 30 fps. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0. GPS. NFC, a USB Type-C port, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It is believed that the Narzo 30 could be priced around Rs. 15,000 in the country. However, we will get to know further details at the launch event on June 24.

Realme TV Launch

Not stopping with that, the tipster stated that Realme could take the wraps off a new 32-inch smart TV in India at the launch event. While not much about this smart TV is known, it is said to be a variant of the existing 43-inch and 50-inch models. Besides this, the Realme Buds Q2 might also share the stage. Notably, this new pair of wireless earbuds was recently launched in select markets.

While these details have been tipped, we need to wait for an official confirmation from Realme regarding the launch event on June 24 in India. Only with an official confirmation, we can come to a conclusion of the devices that might see the light of the day.

Best Mobiles in India