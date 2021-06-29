Realme Narzo 30 5G First Sale On June 30 At Special Price Of Rs. 15,499; Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme announced the standard Narzo 30 last week in India. The smartphone has been announced in 4G and 5G variants. The 4G model has gone sale today (June 29), while the 5G model will go for the first sale tomorrow (June 30). The Narzo 30 5G features include the Dimensity 700 chipset, 90Hz display, and much more. The phone can be purchased in two color options - Racing Blue and Racing Silver.

Realme Narzo 30 5G First Sale Timing And Offers In India

The Realme Narzo 30 5G will go for the first sale on June 30 at 12 PM on Flipkart and the company's official site. The phone comes with a price tag of Rs. 15,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB model. However, one can get the model at a special price of Rs. 15,499. Additionally, there is also an instant Rs. 1,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions.

Realme Narzo 30 5G Features

The Realme Narzo 30 5G has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution, up to 600nits of brightness, and a 90Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage that can also be expanded via a microSD slot. Running Android 11 OS featuring Realme UI 2.0, the phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W charging.

Moreover, there is a 48MP triple rear camera setup and the main sensor is assisted by a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP portrait sensor. The phone has a 16MP camera at the front that placed into a punch-hole cutout. Besides, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and 5G support, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS with GLONASS, BEIDOU, Galileo, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Realme Narzo 30 5G: Should You Buy?

The 5G connectivity is the only plus point for the Narzo 30 and it can be a good pick for an asking price of Rs. 15,499. However, it does not support 4K video recording and fast charging, while the Narzo 30 4G model is selling starting at Rs. 12,499, can record 4K videos at 30fps, and also supports 30W fast charging.

