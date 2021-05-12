Realme Narzo 30 Official Teaser Hints At Display Specs News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme Narzo 30 is slated to be unveiled in Malaysia on May 18. Being the latest smartphone to be unveiled in the Narzo series, this is believed to be an affordable offering. Given that the Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro 5G are already available in India, we can expect this smartphone to also be launched in the country sometime soon.

Realme Narzo 30 Teasers

In a recent development, the Realme Narzo 30 has been teased by the Realme Malaysia Facebook page. The latest teasers shared by the company show that the upcoming smartphone could be launched with a 90Hz display while the Pro variant comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and the toned-down Narzo 30A has a 60Hz display.

Besides this, one of the recent posts confirms that the smartphone will get the power from a 5000mAh battery that comes with 30W Dart Charge fast-charging support. As per the company, the battery can be charged up to 50% in just 25 minutes. Notably, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro also uses a similar battery while the Narzo 30A, the most entry-level offering in this series is fueled by a more capacious 6000mAh battery. Moreover, the teaser confirms that the smartphone flaunts a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme Narzo 30: Expected Specs

The Realme Narzo 30 has been surfacing on several rumors and leaks of late. Going by the same, the smartphone might arrive with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage space along with a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor. It is believed to flaunt a 6.5-inch FHD+ display along with a cutout for the 16MP selfie camera sensor at the front.

Realme Narzo 30 will be unveiled on May 18 at 12 PM in Malaysia, which is 9:30 AM in India. We will share the live stream of the launch event once it is available so that you can catch up with the action as it unfolds. Given that the smartphone's launch is just a few days away, we can get to know further details via rumors and speculations. Also, the company teases its specs from time to time via official teasers.

