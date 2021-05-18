Realme Narzo 30 Launch Set For Today: Live Stream, Expected Specs And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After many rumors and speculations, Realme is all set to take wraps off the highly anticipated Narzo 30 smartphone. Notably, this is the third smartphone in the series that will join the existing models - Narzo 30 Pro and Narzo 30A and it will be positioned between the two models.

Realme Narzo 30 Live Stream

The global launch event will take place in Malaysia today at 12 PM, which is 9:30 AM IST. There will be a virtual launch event for the same and it will be live streamed for users on the official social media handles of Realme. You can check out the action as it unfolds by keeping an eye on Realme's Malaysia Facebook page.

As of now, there is official confirmation from the company that the Narzo 30 could be launched in India. Given that the other two smartphones in the series are available in the country, we can expect this model to also be launched here.

Realme Narzo 30 Expected Price

It is too early to speculate about the Realme Narzo 30 price in India. However, the Narzo 30 Pro 5G has been launched for Rs. 16,999 for the entry-level variant and the Narzo 30A is priced starting from Rs. 8,999. This makes us expect the vanilla variant to be priced between these two models in India.

Realme Narzo 30 Expected Specs

From the teasers that Realme Malaysia Facebook handle shared of late, the Realme Narzo 30 is likely to arrive with a 6.5-inch display of 90Hz refresh rate, a 5000mAh battery alongside 30W Dart Charge fast-charging technology, and a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The other aspects that we can expect include a triple-camera arrangement at the rear with a 48MP primary camera sensor and a 16MP selfie camera sensor. Moreover, the teaser confirms that the smartphone flaunts a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As per the company, the battery can be charged up to 50% in just 25 minutes. Notably, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro also uses a similar battery while the Narzo 30A, the most entry-level offering in this series, is fueled by a more capacious 6000mAh battery.

Best Mobiles in India