Realme Narzo 30 Pro Will Be The Most Affordable 5G Smartphone In India

Realme is all set to launch the Narzo 30A and the Narzo 30 Pro in India, where the latter is expected to be the most affordable 5G smartphone in the country. Just hours before the official release, a massive leak has confirmed the price of these devices.

According to the leak, the Realme Narzo 30A will come in two options, the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will cost Rs. 8,999, while the high-end variant will offer 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and will cost Rs. 9,999.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro, on the other hand, will also come in two variants. The base model will cost Rs. 16,999, making it the most affordable 5G smartphone in the country with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. While the high-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs. 19,999.

Along with these two smartphones, the company will also launch the Realme Buds Air 2, which is, according to a leak will cost Rs. 3,299. All three upcoming products from Realme packs some interesting specs sheet, and these devices are likely to be priced aggressively, considering the speculated features and specifications.

On the other hand, Redmi India is also gearing up for the launch of the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones, which is likely to go head-to-head with the Realme Narzo 30 Pro and is likely to offer a similar set of features.

What Do We Think About The Price?

If Realme can match these leaked prices, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro will be the most affordable 5G smartphone in the country. 5G is likely to get official in India by the end of 2021, and brands like Realme and Redmi are likely to launch more smartphones with 5G capabilities with affordable pricing.

