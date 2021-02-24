Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Launching Today: How And Where To Watch Livestream News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme is all set to bring in the next Narzo smartphone series in the country today (February 24). The new Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Narzo 30A, and the Realme Buds Air 2 will be launching today via an online event. The precise specifications, features, pricing, and even the availability of the new smartphones and earbuds will be revealed today.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Launch: Watch Livestream

Like most events for the past year, the new Realme Narzo 30 series will be launched virtually. The event will kickstart today (February 24) at 12:30 PM IST and can be viewed on Realme's social media channels and YouTube page. Alternatively, you can click on the link below to view the launch event.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Launch Event Details

Realme has officially teased the launch of the Narzo 30 Pro and the Narzo 30A, set to launch today. The official posters and teasers have given away a couple of details on the design and specifications. Apart from the smartphones, the Realme Buds Air 2 will also be launching. Partnered with The Chainsmokers, the new Buds Air 2 is tipped to feature ANC. That said, be ready for some surprises as Realme could debut some new products alongside!

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G: What To Expect

As noted, we have a fair idea of what to expect from the new Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G. We can expect to see a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is tipped to draw power from the MediaTek 800U chipset with 5G support. For now, the camera details are still under wraps. Reports suggest a 48MP quad-camera setup in the offing, which will be confirmed shortly.

Other details tipped to include the battery prowess with 30W fast charging support. Realme claims the Narzo 30 Pro can fully charge in 65 minutes. The Realme Narzo 30 5G is dubbed to be one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in India. This means, it could be even cheaper than the Realme Narzo X7 Pro, which debuted in the sub-Rs. 30K segment.

