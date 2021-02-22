Realme Narzo 30A With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Spotted On Geekbench Ahead Of Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has officially teased the launch of the Nazro 30 series on February 24 in India. The company will also be launching the Buds Air 2 TWS earbuds alongside the Narzo 30A and the Narzo 30 Pro. The latter's features were recently leaked suggesting it to be the rebranded Realme Q2. Now, the Realme Narzo 30A's key features have been tipped by Geekbench.

Realme Narzo 30A Leaks At Geekbench

Tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared the Geekbench listing of the Realme Narzo 30A via his official Twitter handle. The smartphone has the Realme RMX3171 model number. According to the benchmark website, the Realme Narzo 30A will be launched with the MediaTek 6769V/CZ processor. This chipset is also marketed as the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.

It is worth mentioning that the Realme Narzo 20 is also powered by the same SoC. This suggests the brand hasn't upgraded the processor, rather has made improvements to the other hardware features. The processor will have eight cores and a clock speed of 1.80GHz.

The Realme Narzo 30A will launch with 4GB RAM as per Geekbench. There could be the possibility of other variants in the mix as well. We will have to wait to know the storage capacity. The smartphone will boot in the older Android 10 OS. It already has been months since Android 11 has been officially announced. Therefore, a new Android version would have made more sense.

The Realme Narzo 30A benchmark scores include 368 and 1296 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively. Apart from this, no other detail has been tipped. Both the Realme Narzo 30A and the Narzo 30 Pro have been listed on the company's official website in India.

As per the official teasers, the upcoming mid-range smartphones will feature a high-resolution display that will offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The standard model could sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ display. The camera and battery hardware are under the wraps, but we could soon get some information on the same.

