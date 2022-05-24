Realme Narzo 50 5G Goes On Sale In India; Check Price, Offers & Features News oi-Akshay Kumar

Realme Narzo 50 5G (review) smartphone was launched in India a few days ago. The phone was released alongside the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G. Both are the company's latest mid-range 5G handsets under Rs. 25,000 price range. Soon after the launch, the Chinese brand is hosting the first sale of the Realme Narzo 50 5G in the Indian market later today.

Realme Narzo 50 5G Price, First Sale Offers

The Realme Narzo 50 5G will be going on sale for the first time in the country on the brand's website and Amazon India at 12 pm today. The phone comes in three configurations. The base 4GB / 64GB variant has been priced at Rs. 15,999, while the 4GB / 128GB model costs Rs. 16,999. The most high-end version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage will set the consumers back by Rs. 17,999.

The Realme Narzo 50 5G will be up for grabs in two color variants - Hyper Blue and Hyper Black. As part of the launch offer, the phone will be available with a discount of Rs. 2,000 on transactions made via HDFC bank debit and credit cards. This brings down the price of the base model to Rs. 13,999 and the most high-end version to Rs. 15,999.

Realme Narzo 50 5G Specifications, Features

The Realme Narzo 50 5G sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ display that has a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch-sampling rate of 180Hz. The phone is powered by the octa-core 6nm fabrication process-based MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor. The device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and boots Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.

For imaging, the Realme Narzo 50 5G has a 48MP main camera with an f/1.79 aperture, which is accompanied by a 2MP shooter secondary monochrome shooter. For selfies and video calling, there's an 8MP camera. In terms of connectivity, it offers 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, A-GPS with GLONASS, and the USB Type-C port. A 5,000 mAh battery with 33W Dart Charge technology keeps the whole package running.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Is Going On Sale On May 26

As for the Narzo 50 Pro 5G (first impressions), the phone will be going on sale for the first time in India on May 26. The device will be available from the brand's website and Amazon. The handset's base model with 6GB of RAM costs Rs. 21,999, while the higher-end version with 8GB of RAM is priced at Rs. 23,999. This one will also be available with a discount of Rs. 2,000 on HDFC cards during the first sale. The phone comes in Hyper Black and Hyper Blue color models.

