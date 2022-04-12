Realme Narzo 50A Prime India Launch Tipped For April 30; No Charger In The Box News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has officially confirmed the launch of the Narzo 50A Prime soon in India. The exact launch date is yet to be announced. The brand also revealed that the upcoming Narzo 50A Prime won't ship with a charger in the box. It will be the first phone from the brand to omit the charger.

However, other Realme and Narzo devices will continue to offer chargers in the box. Now, the latest info has revealed the launch date and storage options of the Narzo 50A in India.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime India Launch Date Revealed

As per the tipster Paras Guglani, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime will be launched on April 30 in India. He further stated the handset will be available in two storage and color options in the country. This means, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime will come in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM options as the international variant. Besides, it might arrive in Flash Black and Flash Blue color options.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Features In India

The smartphone was originally launched last month in the international market. We expect the Indian variant will have similar specifications as the international model. Starting with the camera, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime has a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a portrait sensor with an f/2.8 aperture, and a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

For selfies and videos, the device offers an 8MP camera sensor at the front. There is a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 18W charging support. As mentioned above, it won't include charger in the box. However, the brand confirmed users can purchase the chargers separately. Moreover, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2408x1,080 pixels) display with a standard refresh rate.

It runs Android 11-based Realme UI custom skin and the octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC under its hood. The 128GB of onboard storage on the Realme Narzo 50A Prime can also be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. Additionally, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and 4G VoLTE, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C for connectivity.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Expected Pricing In India

The India pricing of the Realme Narzo 50A Prime is still unknown. Based on the international variant price, it is expected to cost around Rs. 10,000 in India. However, we'll suggest you to wait for the official announcement. Further we expect the brand will soon confirm the launch date officially. Apart from the budget-centric device, Realme has two more flagships to launch in the coming days in the Indian market.

The upcoming devices will be the Realme GT 2 and the GT Neo 3. The former is confirmed Realme has confirmed to unveil during the company's fourth anniversary, which will be celebrated on May 4. On the other hand, the India launch of the GT Neo 3 has officially teased; however, the exact timeline is yet to be revealed.

