Realme Narzo 50A Prime Tipped To Pack 5,000 mAh Battery; Launch Likely Soon

Realme Narzo 50A series has been quite popular in India. Looking back, the first-gen Realme Narzo 50A debuted last year. Now, the popular brand is working on the Realme Narzo 50A Prime, a new entrant to the series. Rumors and leaks suggest the phone will be launching soon. A new report now talks about the battery capacity of the upcoming Realme Narzo 50A Prime.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Battery Details

To note, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime has been doing rounds on the internet for a while now. For one, the alleged smartphone was spotted on the EEC certification with the model number RMX3516. Plus, the Realme India website was also updated with a new Realme Narzo 50A variant.

Popular tipster Mukul Sharma took to Twitter to reveal the battery details of the upcoming Realme Narzo 50A Prime. The report suggests the upcoming Realme Narzo smartphone will feature a 4,890 mAh battery, which will likely be marketed as a 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime

4890mAh battery

18W fast charging — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 7, 2022

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime will also reportedly get 18W fast charging support. Looking back, the first-gen Realme Narzo 50A flaunted a 6,000 mah battery, which was its key selling point. On the other hand, the upcoming Realme Narzo 50A Prime seems to pack a smaller battery unit.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Features: What To Expect?

Presently, the features and specifications of the upcoming Realme Narzo 50A Prime are still under wraps. Looking back, the first-gen Realme Narzo 50A featured a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution. It packed a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary camera and two 2MP shooters for macro and depth.

Plus, an 8MP selfie camera was also seen on the Realme Narzo 50A. Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 50A was powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. A massive 6,000 mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging support was also present in the Relame phone.

Going by these features, the upcoming Realme Narzo 50A Prime is said to look a lot similar to the first-gen phone. The major upgrades are said to be under the hood, which will include a different processor and a different battery setup.

