Realme Narzo 50i Configuration, Color Options Revealed; When Can We Expect A Launch?

Realme is expected to skip the Narzo 40 series and introduce the Narzo 50 lineup directly as the successor of the Narzo 30 series announced earlier this year. Until now, several leaks have shared developments related to the Narzo 50A. Now, a new report has tipped another variant dubbed the Narzo 50i.

The Narzo 50i's development has been revealed by tipster Mukul Sharma. The tweet shared by Sharma has revealed the key features of the upcoming budget Narzo smartphone. The Narzo 50i is said to be an Android 11 (Go Edition) device that will come with 2GB RAM. This model will have a 32GB onboard storage capacity.

The tipster has also suggested a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Narzo 50i. We might see the standard Android 11 OS in this high-end variant. The only other information shared by the tipster is the color options. The Realme Narzo 50i will be available in Carbon Black and Mint Green colors.

Realme Narzo 50i: Other Known Features

The processor, battery, display, and camera specifications are at large at the moment. It is yet to be revealed if Realme will be using a MediaTek processor or a Qualcomm chipset to drive this handset. But, if go by the past trend, the possibilities of a MediaTek chipset are higher.

Also, we can expect the company to ship the Narzo 50i with a standard HD+ display. What remains to be seen is if the panel will support a higher 90Hz refresh rate than the previous low-end variants in the Narzo series.

The number of camera sensors could range from triple to quad-sensors. Lastly, the device might have a 5,000 or bigger battery unit to keep the processor ticking. We will likely get the remaining details on the specifications and design in the coming weeks.

The launch timeline for the Narzo 50 series is also unspecified. However, since the leaks have started pouring in already, their debut will also be likely in the coming months. The Narzo 50i will be the low-end variant in the upcoming series. We can expect the company to keep the pricing below Rs. 10,000 for this model.

