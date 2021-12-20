Realme Narzo 9i Storage And Color Options Revealed; Rebranded Realme 9i? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme will launch the Realme 9 series smartphones in early next year, if rumors are to be believed. The exact launch timeline is yet to be announced. The upcoming Realme 9 series is expected to include four models - Realme 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro+ or Max, and the Realme 9i.

The latter is said to launch first among all models and key features of the Realme 9i were revealed online. Now, the latest info reveals the features of the Realme Narzo 9i which is expected to arrive as a rebranded version of the Realme 9i in India.

Realme Narzo 9i Specs Revealed

The info comes to the light via 91mobiles (by tipster Mukul Sharma). The report has revealed color options and storage options of the upcoming Narzo 9i. The Realme Narzo 9i is said to come in two color options namely - Prism Blue and Prism Black. On the other hand, the phone will be available in 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage, the phone is also expected to support additional storage expansion via a microSD slot.

Based on the moniker, the upcoming Realme Narzo 9i is expected to be rebranded version of the Realme 9i in India. The report also suggests there is a chance Realme could bring both the Realme 9i and the Realme Narzo 9i in the country.

Realme Narzo 9i: What To Expect?

Apart from the storage variants and color options, the report did not reveal any key features of the Narzo 9i. If the phone will indeed arrive as rebranded of the Realme 9i, we expect it will have a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device will ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and a triple-camera setup. The camera system could include a 50MP main sensor, 8MP secondary lens, and a 2MP sensor. Upfront, the phone will have a 16MP selfie camera.

Moreover, there will be a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It will also run Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. Connectivity features will include 4G VoLTE support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Realme Narzo 9i Expected Launch Timeline

The report also mentions the launch of the Narzo 9i could take place in the first quarter of the next year, while the Realme 9i is also said to arrive at the same time in the country.

We usually see the Narzo series use the 'A' letter instead of the 'i'. So, there's a chance Realme 9i will be sold as the Realme Narzo 9i in India. However, we'll suggest you take this info as speculation until the brand confirms anything.

Besides, Realme is launching its most premium handset the GT 2 Pro today (Dec 20) at 9 am UTC (2:30 pm IST) in China. The device is confirmed to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Besides, the phone is also said to arrive with up to 1TB internal storage, an under-display camera, Android 12 OS, and so on.

