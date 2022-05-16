Realme Narzo 50 5G Images Leak Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme has confirmed that it will take the wraps off the latest smartphone in the Narzo series - the Realme Narzo 50 5G in India. Now, the leaked images of the upcoming smartphone have shed light on the complete design of the device ahead of its announcement, which is slated for May 18.

Realme Narzo 50 5G Leaked Images

As per the leaked images of the Realme Narzo 50 5G shared by Digit, the upcoming Realme smartphone is seen clearly in a Blue color option. Earlier, there were reports that the company will launch a Black color variant of the smartphone as well. Furthermore, the report goes on to state that the Realme Narzo 50 5G could measure a meager 8mm in thickness and its rear panel could be inspired by the Kevlar Speed texture. At the top left corner of the rear panel, there is a dual-camera setup alongside an LED flash module.

For now, there is no official confirmation regarding the other details and we can expect more details to be out soon ahead of its launch.

Realme Narzo 50 5G: What To Expect?

From the recent reports, the Realme Narzo 50 5G is likely to arrive with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. The processor appears to be teamed up with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. There is no word regarding the support for additional storage in the device.

The upcoming Realme smartphone is said to boot on Android 12 OS topped with Realme UI 3.0 skin. Powering the smartphone from within is a large 4800mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging technology. For imaging, the Realme smartphone is believed to be launched with a dual-camera setup at the rear comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary depth sensor.

Given that we are just two days ahead of the launch of the Realme Narzo 50 5G in India, we can expect to see more details very soon. Until then, we need to take this information with a grain of salt. As the Realme Narzo 50 5G is slated to be unveiled on May 18, we need wait until then.

