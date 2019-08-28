Just In
Realme Q Series With Quad-Camera Teased: Launch Date Confirmed
Realme recently announced its latest devices, the Realme 5 and the Realme 5 Pro in India. The company has started teasing the launch of the Realme XT. Besides, the brand is now all set to launch a new smartphone series called the Realme Q on September 5th in China. Here is everything we know so far.
As of now, we have a very limited idea about the Realme Q series of smartphones. According to the teaser image, the quad-camera setup will be the USP of the smartphone. According to speculations, Realme is most likely to introduce the Realme 5 and the Realme 5 Pro as the Realme Q and the Realme Q Pro in China.
Realme 5 Specifications
The Realme 5 is the most affordable smartphone in the country with a quad-camera setup. The device comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen bearing HD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 runs the show with a minimum of 3GB RAM and 32GB storage with a dedicated microSD card slot.
As per the optics, the phone has a 12MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra wide-angle-lens, 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP 4CM macro lens. The device runs on a 5000 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port.
Realme 5 Pro Specifications
The Realme 5 Pro comes with a slightly smaller 6.3-inch display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE SoC powers the device paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.
This model also comes with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP 4CM macro lens. Unlike the standard model, the Realme 5 Pro comes with a slightly smaller 4035 mAh battery. However, this model supports 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging via USB type C port.
Our Opinion On The Realme Q Series Of Smartphones
Redmi is all set to showcase its next Note series devices on 29th, and Realme is holding a launch event just a few days after that. As the Realme 5 and the 5 Pro are already available in the market, the Realme Q might not see the light of the day in India.
