ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme Q Series With Quad-Camera Teased: Launch Date Confirmed

    By
    |

    Realme recently announced its latest devices, the Realme 5 and the Realme 5 Pro in India. The company has started teasing the launch of the Realme XT. Besides, the brand is now all set to launch a new smartphone series called the Realme Q on September 5th in China. Here is everything we know so far.

    Realme Q Series With Quad-Camera Teased: Launch Date Confirmed

     

    As of now, we have a very limited idea about the Realme Q series of smartphones. According to the teaser image, the quad-camera setup will be the USP of the smartphone. According to speculations, Realme is most likely to introduce the Realme 5 and the Realme 5 Pro as the Realme Q and the Realme Q Pro in China.

    Realme 5 Specifications

    The Realme 5 is the most affordable smartphone in the country with a quad-camera setup. The device comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen bearing HD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 runs the show with a minimum of 3GB RAM and 32GB storage with a dedicated microSD card slot.

    As per the optics, the phone has a 12MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra wide-angle-lens, 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP 4CM macro lens. The device runs on a 5000 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port.

    Realme 5 Pro Specifications

    The Realme 5 Pro comes with a slightly smaller 6.3-inch display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE SoC powers the device paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

    This model also comes with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP 4CM macro lens. Unlike the standard model, the Realme 5 Pro comes with a slightly smaller 4035 mAh battery. However, this model supports 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging via USB type C port.

     

    Our Opinion On The Realme Q Series Of Smartphones

    Redmi is all set to showcase its next Note series devices on 29th, and Realme is holding a launch event just a few days after that. As the Realme 5 and the 5 Pro are already available in the market, the Realme Q might not see the light of the day in India.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 10:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 28, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue