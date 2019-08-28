Realme XT Specifications Surfaces Online: AMOLED Display With In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor Tipped News oi-Vivek

Realme -- the Chinese smartphone maker confirmed the launch of its first 64MP camera smartphone -- the Realme XT a few weeks ago in India. Now, the complete specifications of the smartphone have surfaced online. The device comes with an interesting design and here is everything we know so far about the phone.

Design And Looks

Looking at the images, it seems the company has once again opted for a plastic unibody design. Just like the previous devices, the Realme XT has a gradient finish with a quad-camera setup. This is also the first phone from the company with a 6.4-inch water-drop notch AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Camera Hardware

The smartphone will carry a 64MP Samsung GW-1 primary sensor, coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP 4CM macro sensor. The leak also suggests that the device will come with a 16MP selfie camera with probable support for Face Unlock.

Hardware Specifications

According to the leak, the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712AIE SoC with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 based storage. The smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie with custom ColorOS 6.0 skin on top.

Battery And Charging

The Realme XT is expected to come with a 4000 mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 20W fast charging via USB Type-C port. The smartphone is also speculated to feature a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

Launch And Price In India

The Realme XT is most likely to launch on September 4. However, as of now, there is no official confirmation about the same. The smartphone is expected to be priced in the vicinity of Rs. 20,000.

Our Opinion On The Realme XT

Considering the leaked features and specifications -- the Realme XT is expected to be the most powerful and feature-rich phone from the company. It is expected to cost a bit less than Realme X and a bit more than the Realme 5 Pro. Judging by the pace that Realme has picked up lately, it wouldn't be surprising if the brand completely dominates the budget segment of the Indian market in the coming days. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Realme XT.

