Realme XT Official Teaser Confirms Design – Will Use Snapdragon SoC

Last week, Realme took the wraps off a new Realme 5 series with two devices in India. At the launch event, the company confirmed that they will launch a new smartphone called Realme XT in India sometime in September. Now, we have further details about the upcoming smartphone.

It is already known that the Realme XT will be the first smartphone from the brand to feature a quad-camera module at its rear with a 64MP primary camera sensor. Earlier, there were claims that the upcoming Realme smartphone could be launched before Diwali in the country. Now, we know that it will be launched sometime in September though there is no specific launch date. In the meantime, an image on Weibo teases the device officially and shows its design.

Realme XT Official Teaser

Realme China's CMO, Xu Qi Chase has taken to Weibo to tease the Realme XT officially. The teaser shows the rear panel of the smartphone in full glory. It shows the presence of quad cameras at the rear with the primary sensor enclosed within a yellow ring. This was the first prototype that was showcased by the company at a camera event in India.

Apart from the camera, it shows the glass back of the smartphone with reflective patterns in White. It looks quite distinct from that of the existing Realme smartphones. There seems to be no fingerprint sensor at the top hinting that the Realme XT will have an in-display fingerprint sensor similar to the recently launched Realme X. However, it remains to be seen if there will be a pop-up selfie camera.

Camera Modes Revealed

The CMO did not stop with teasing the design of the Realme XT. He further confirmed that the phone will use a Snapdragon chipset, but the specific model number remains undisclosed. Besides the 64MP camera sensor, the smartphone is likely to feature various camera modes such as Ultra Macro, ultra-wide-angle lens, Telephoto lens, Nightscape, Chromaboost and Expert Mode.

What We Think

Well, Realme is likely to launch a new smartphone on September 4 under the Q series in China. This makes us believe that the Realme XT could be launched in China under a different moniker. However, we expect to get more details in the coming days.

In terms of competition, Redmi Note 8 Pro is expected to be launched on August 29 with the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC and a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. We can expect both the devices to have a tough challenge as the previous offerings.

