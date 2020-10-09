Realme Q2 Pro Design Officially Teased; Premium Leather Finish Confirmed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme Q2 series launch is just days away and multiple rumors and teasers have started pouring in. The Realme Q2 Pro variant has been officially confirmed by Realme VP Xu Qi Chase, who also revealed the design of the smartphone. Rumors suggest the Realme Q2 and the Pro variant are set to debut on October 13.

Realme Q2 Design Details

The Weibo images reveal the rear design of the Realme Q2 Pro. Like the latest Realme smartphones, the upcoming one too flaunts a 'Dare to Leap' tagline in fine print. The images also reveal a unique white-leather finish for the smartphone, giving it a rich, premium look and feel.

The description for the post notes that the company has used "high-end plain leather craftsmanship" for the Realme Q2 series "The new light gray plain leather color, high-end texture and feel, with the fine print 'DARE TO LEAP', absolutely low-key luxury and connotation," the post reads. The images also reveal a rectangular module housing the quad-camera setup.

Realme Q2 Expected Features

The lack of a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor confirms the upcoming phone will sport an AMOLED screen, most likely with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Previous speculations revealed that the upcoming Realme Q2 Pro will feature a 6.43-inch display with FHD+. The processor of the smartphone is still a mystery; it'll likely draw power from a 2.4GHz octa-core chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

As the official design confirms, the new Realme smartphone sports a quad-camera setup. Rumors speculate a 48MP primary shooter, 8MP secondary lens, and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro shots. The TEENA listing of the smartphone also reveals a 4,200 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Realme Q2 Pro Launch: What We Think

If the rumors are indeed right, the Realme Q2 Pro would launch next week. From the gathered speculations, the phone seems to be a premium one, one of the segments that Realme has been trying to make a mark in India. The brand is known for its mid-range and budget offerings. The upcoming Q2 series could be a game-changer for the company.

