Realme Realpublic Sale: Get Realme 2 Pro, C1 and U1 on discount

The 70th Republic Day is approaching soon and the online retailers have already come up with discounts to lure buyers. Now, Realme has announced the Realpublic Sale in the country to celebrate the occasion. Going by the same, you can get attractive discounts on purchasing a Realme smartphone via Flipkart, Amazon and Realme.com. Notably, Flipkart's The Republic Day sale will debut on January 20. It is the same day when Amazon will kick start the Great Indian Sale.

Realme Realpublic Sale discounts

If you are looking forward to purchase the Realme 2 Pro, then you can get a flat discount of Rs. 1,000 on this smartphone taking the price of this device down to Rs. 13,990 for the base variant. And, there is an exchange offer on Flipkart giving you up to Rs. 13,850 on exchanging your old device. When it comes to the budget-friendly Realme C1, you can get it at a lesser price point of Rs. 6,999 instead of Rs. 7,999.

On both these phones, you can get 10% discount on using an SBI credit card for the payment. Notably, these phones will be available on open sale via Flipkart. The other Realme smartphones such as the Realme U1 will be available on open sale and a discount of Rs. 1,000 on Amazon. It will also have no cost EMI payment option and 10% discount on using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

Realme promotional campaigns

The sale will arrive with many activities on the company's website. Firstly, people can participate in the Republiek Heros contest, which starts from January 18 on Realme.com. On taking part in this contest, you will get coupons of Rs. 100 instantly. If you share the link of the contest page and invite friends to like the same, you will get coupons worth Rs. 1,000. You can also get a chance to win 100 units of the Realme smartphones and Realme Earbuds, states the company. Notably, the contest will end on January 20. This is when the Realpublic sale will start.

In addition to this, the participants of the Realme Yo! Days sale will get Rs. 300 coupon. And, the Republic Wish activity will start from January 20 letting you get a chance to win 5 units of Realme U1 and 100 Flipkart coupons of Rs. 500 each.