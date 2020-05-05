Realme Resumes Sales And Services For Smartphones And Accessory Products News oi-Rohit Arora

Realme on Tuesday announced the commencement of online orders of its products in the Indian market. Starting today, you can purchase Realme smartphones and accessories through online channels including realme.com, Flipkart, and Amazon.in. The Chinese smartphone maker has commenced the sales post the Center's issuance of a circular on recommencing the delivery of non-essential items in Orange and Green Zones in the country.

Realme also notified that its offline channels in green and orange zones have also resumed operations complying with Government directives. "The service centers in Green Zones and Orange Zones are gradually starting operations in accordance with the respective State Government advisory and guidelines. For the warranty of realme products which expired during the whole lockdown period, we have decided to extend it till June 30th", said Realme.

Realme mentioned that the company has been receiving a massive amount of orders online since Sunday midnight and it will be able to meet the current demand through inventory stocks till factory reopens.

Moreover, Realme has also approached the Uttar Pradesh government to get necessary approvals for reopening limited production lines. "If we receive the approval, our factory's primary task will be on producing the new Narzo series and the popular existing models including realme 6 series", said the brand. Notably, the Realme Narzo-series launch has been delayed in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Realme also promises to ensure strict social distancing precautions while operating and delivering products to the customers. The company has procured the required permissions from the state government for the vehicles to pick up goods to ensure proper supply to the customers.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced special guidelines for Lockdown 3.0, which began yesterday (May 4). The center has divided the country into three primary zones depending on the number of COVID-19 cases in a particular area. E-commerce platforms including Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and individual websites such as realme.in, Mi.in, etc. were given permission to resume deliveries of non-essential items only in orange and green zones.

The Government of India notified that a red zone will only be marked green zone if there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases or there is no reported case since the last 21 days in a district.

India has reported 195 deaths and 3,900 new infections in last 24 hours. The death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic stands at 1,568 on Tuesday whereas the total number of infections jumped to 46, 433. This is the highest jump in the death toll and the number of new coronavirus cases in the country since the outbreak.

