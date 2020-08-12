Just In
Mysterious Realme RMX2200 Appears On TEENA; Could Be Cheapest 5G Phone From Realme
Realme is gearing up for a couple of smartphone launches this month, including the Realme C15 and the Realme C12. Apart from these devices, many new Realme smartphones were spotted on various certification sites. The latest one is the Realme RMX2200, which was spotted on the TEENA listing.
The Realme RMX2200 on TEENA appeared with a few basic details about its specifications. From the looks of it, the Realme RMX2200 will hit the market as the company's most affordable 5G smartphone. We've already spotted a few new devices from the company dubbed to be the cheapest 5G smartphone and this could add to the list.
Realme RMX2200 Specifications
Going into the details, the Realme RMX2200 was spotted with a 6.52-inch LCD panel with 720 x 1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone measures 164.4 x 76 x 8.6mm dimensions and it weighs 190 grams. The listing also suggests that the right edge houses the volume controls and the power key. The RMX2200 is also said to include a triple-camera module with a 13MP primary shooter followed by 5MP + 2MP lenses. Realme has placed an 8MP front camera for selfies.
Reports reveal that the Realme RMX2200 phone would ship in blue or silver color options, at least in China. Some of the other details include a 2GHz octa-core processor, which is speculated to be the Dimensity 720 processor. If yes, the RMX2200 phone would be the second phone after the Realme V5 to feature the D720 chipset.
The listing also indicates that the processor will be paired with up to 8GB RAM, with 4GB and 6GB as other options. For storage, Realme has included 64GB and 128GB options, at least for its home market, with a microSD card slot for further expansion. The new Realme RMX2200 is said to include a 4,890 mAh battery and will run Android 10.
Realme RMX2200: Cheapest 5G Phone?
Realme has been developing 5G phones that address the problems of the current 5G devices in the market. For now, there's no word about the final product name of the RMX2200. Looking at the details revealed by the TEENA listing, the new Realme smartphone could debut later this month or early next month. For all we know, it could indeed be the cheapest 5G phone from the company.
