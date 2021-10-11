Realme RMX3642 Smartphone Gets TEENA Certification; Realme Q Series Incoming? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme is gearing up for several smartphone launches in the coming weeks. The popular Chinese smartphone brand is releasing the Realme GT Neo2 in a couple of days. New smartphones, dubbed to be the Realme Q series, were spotted at a Chinese certification site with their model numbers and other details.

New Realme Smartphone Spotted

Two Realme smartphones with the model numbers RMX3461 and RMX3643 were approved by the Chinese TEENA authority. Both phones pack identical specs, including the design and other departments. However, the key difference lies in the chipset under the hood. The TEENA certification has further confirmed a couple of key features.

Additionally, another phone was spotted with the model number RMX3642, which was also approved by the TEENA authority. The detailed listing further throws light on its offerings.

Realme Smartphone Specs Revealed

Going into the details, the Realme phone with the model number RMX3642 was spotted with a 6.59-inch LTPS display with 1080 x 2412 pixels HD+ resolution. Rumors suggest the phone, along with others in the series, could include a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is tipped to flaunt Dark Blue and Aurora Purple color rear panels.

Under the hood, this Realme phone was certified to draw power from a 2.4GHz octa-core chipset. The listing further reveals the phone would debut with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options that would be paired with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. Speculations suggest this could be the Snapdragon 778G processor.

The camera department on the upcoming Realme smartphone is said to pack a triple-sensor setup at the rear. This would include a 48MP primary camera coupled with two 2MP supporting shooters. Plus, a 16MP camera sensor was certified in the front for selfies and video calling. The phone would hit the market with Android 11 OS with Android 11 support.

Is It Realme Q Smartphone Series?

The rumor mill is abuzz with the upcoming Realme Q series. Reports suggest the RMX3641/2/3 smartphones all belong to the new series. Like most series, we might expect tweaks in the cameras and the display. Plus, the high-end model might even include a different chipset for faster and smoother processing.

Now that the Realme phones have received their TEENA certification, they might launch in the coming days - at least in the home market, China. Presently, the Realme GT Neo2 will be hitting the Indian market on October 19. We can expect the Realme Q series to arrive in India soon after.

(via)

Best Mobiles in India