    Realme Smartphones Android 10 Update Roadmap Revealed, To Debut In Q1 2020

    By
    |

    Realme XT was launched in India on Friday. Along with this smartphone, the company also launched the Realme Buds Wireless priced at Rs. 1,799. Besides these launches, the Android 10 update roadmap of the Realme smartphones were revealed by the company.

    Realme Smartphones Android 10 Update Roadmap Revealed

     

    Notably, some of the available Realme smartphones are slated to get the Android 10 update sometime in the first quarter of 2020. And, some others are likely to get the update in the second quarter. Lastly, in the third quarter, which is when the next iteration of the OS will be launched by Google, the Realme 2 Pro will receive the Android 10 update.

    Realme Smartphones Android 10 Roadmap

    Realme smartphones including Realme XT, Realme X, Realme 5 Pro and Realme 3 Pro will receive the Android 10 update in the first quarter of next year. Following these, the Realme 5, Realme 3, and 3i will get the next big update in the second quarter. We can expect the company to launch the Realme XT 730G to be launched with the Android 10-based custom UI out-of-the-box. Notably, this device is slated to be unveiled in December this year.

    Unfortunately, the update schedule of Android 10 leaves the entry-level smartphones such as Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme C1, Realme C2 and Realme U1. Currently, the ColorOS skin based on Android runs on all the Realme mobiles. This makes us believe that these devices might not get the next big iteration of the OS anytime soon.

    Our Thoughts

    Realme is also working on its own custom ROM called RealmeOS. There are speculations that the RealmeOS could be released for devices of all brands, but it is not known if the build will be based on Android 10. Even if the Android 10-based update might not be rolled out to the entry-level smartphones mentioned above, we can expect these phones to get the RealmeOS update.

     

    However, we need to wait for an update from the company regarding the same. Notably, there is no confirmation regarding when the RealmeOS might be rolled out for now. But we can expect it to happen sometime soon.

    Saturday, September 14, 2019, 11:05 [IST]
