Realme smartphones update roadmap for December 2018 is out

Realme has revealed its December update schedule via its official update.

    Gone are the days when only the high-end and premium offerings received timely Android updates. With the advancement in technology and smartphone industries, all brands are rolling out updates to their offerings. Especially, the new brands appear to be committed in giving the best experience for their users.

    One such smartphone brand is Realme. This brand is consistent in rolling out updates to its devices. Earlier, the company had confirmed that all its smartphones will receive the Android 9 Pie update in the future but the specific time frame for the rollout of the update remained unknown for a few months. Following this, the company confirmed that the Pie update will be rolled out to the portfolio of Realme smartphones by the end of Q2 2019.

    Realme smartphones update roadmap

    Now, it has taken to Twitter revealing the update roadmap to the entire lineup of Realme smartphones in December. While the updates mentioned below will be rolled out by the end of this month, some devices might get the OTA update in January 2019. Take a look at the update roadmap and the changes to be brought in to the various Realme smartphones from below.

    DeviceRelease dateChangelog
    Realme 1End of December 2018AI Beauty + Vivid Mode together, Photographer Watermark, and a new security patch
    Realme U1Early January 2019Fix for notification blinking issue in developer mode and new security patch
    Realme 2End of December 2018ColorOS 5.2
    Realme 2 ProEnd of December 2018Fix for notification blinking issue in developer mode, Slow motion, and new security patch
    Realme C1End of December 2018ColorOS 5.2

    Recently, the company posted that it will rollout the Pie update for the Realme 2 smartphone but the same was deleted hinting at some delay in the update. Now, the update roadmap on the official website sheds light on the newly launched ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie update. We can expect the same to bring fixes to some stubborn bugs faced by the smartphones so far to be rolled out sometime in early 2019.

     

    Monday, December 17, 2018, 13:04 [IST]
