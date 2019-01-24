ENGLISH

Realme teases new smartphone on Flipkart: Could it be Realme 3 or Realme A1?

Realme is likely working on a new smartphone that could be “Entertainment Ka Boss”.

By

    Earlier today, we saw the Realme CEO confirm that they are in plans to launch many new smartphones in India in the first half of this year. Now, it looks like the next device will be exclusive to Flipkart. Well, a teaser page on the e-commerce portal hints that the upcoming Realme smartphone will be an entertainment-focused model.

    Realme teases new smartphone on Flipkart

     

    New Realme smartphone teased

    Well, Flipkart has created a microsite to tease this smartphone that could be launched soon in the country. It shows that there will be a display notch to house the earpiece, selfie camera and sensors. And, also reveals some entertainment-focused features of the smartphone.

    From the teaser page, this smartphone appears to arrive in multiple storage configurations for great on-the-go entertainment. Also, it is touted to feature a capacious battery to ensure that lasts for long. Though its name is yet to be revealed, the teaser touts it to be "Entertainment Ka Boss".

    Is it the Realme A1 or Realme 3?

    Recently, we have been coming across reports regarding an upcoming Realme smartphone allegedly called Realme A1. It is rumored that this one could be a budget smartphone priced below the newly launched Realme U1. Also, the company is touted to be prepping a flagship smartphone likely called Realme 3 for Q1 2019.

    From the previous reports, the Realme A1 is likely to be launched in Black and Yellow color variants and have almost similar specifications as the Realme U1. So, we can expect the device to arrive with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC and dual cameras at its rear. Given that the Realme U1 is priced starting from Rs. 11,999, we can expect the A1 to be priced even lesser.

    Realme made its entry in May 2018 and has been quite successful since then. In less than seven months of its entry, this smartphone brand has surpassed over four million users. Also, the Realme 2 sales managed to surpass two million units of sale in less than five months. We can expect the success to continue with the upcoming smartphones as well.

     

    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 12:33 [IST]
