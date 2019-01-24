Realme 48MP camera phone isn’t real; upcoming phones will run Android Pie

It was back in November 2018 that Realme launched a smartphone - the U1. Since then, there have been many claims that the company is gearing up to launch another phone. And, as Xiaomi and Huawei have come up with devices featuring a 48MP camera, there were claims that the upcoming Realme smartphone might feature a similar camera sensor.

Previously, there were leaks that the company is prepping to launch a new smartphone alleged dubbed Realme A1 and that this could happen in the first quarter of 2019. But the Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth has busted all these speculations in his latest AMA video. He has refused the existence of a Realme smartphone with a 48MP camera and has divulged a few other details too.

Realme 48MP camera smartphone is a mere gossip

In the latest AMA video, Sheth has clearly stated that the 48MP camera smartphone from the company is a speculation. He stated that they are not going to adapt to high megapixels as the software optimization and camera tuning are also equally important. He stated that they strive to provide their users with the best hardware and software.

Upcoming Realme phones will arrive with Android Pie

It is already known that Realme is one of the brands that is committed to rolling out timely updates to its offerings. Late last year, the company took to Twitter to share its Android Pie update roadmap. Now, its CEO has also assured that the upcoming smartphones from the brand will run Android 9 Pie update out-of-the-box. He also stated that the existing devices will be updated as promised earlier.

To refresh, the bootloader for the Realme 2 Pro and Realme 1 have been announced. While the former received the update in the last week, the Realme 1 is all set to get the update in mid-February.

Furthermore, he also confirmed that they are in plans to bring the Realme online store app. He also stated that they are in plans to launch many new smartphones sometime in Q1 and Q2. Regarding the accessories for existing phones, he stated that they will launch cases and other accessories for upcoming devices and power banks too.