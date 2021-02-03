Realme Teases X7 Pro Transparent Edition: Will It Launch Alongside Realme X7 Pro? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme X7 and the X7 Pro are just one day away from hitting the Indian market. Now, a transparent version of the Realme X7 Pro has been teased by Realme India & Europe CEO Madhav Sheth. He also asked fans whether they want the company to launch the transparent version alongside the standard Realme X7 Pro.

Realme X7 Pro Transparent Version Details

The teased image is mentioned as a 'DEMO PHONE' and the transparent model is appeared in black rear and will have a liquid cooling feature. It also shows a quad rear camera setup placed in a rectangular shape module. The company has not shared any official confirmation about the launch of the transparent edition in India.

Guys, how about this transparent version of #realmeX7Pro. Do you want us to launch it? pic.twitter.com/ArQ0drompD — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) February 2, 2021

Realme X7 Series Launch Details

The launch of the Realme X7 and the X7 Pro will take place on February 4 at 12:30 PM IST. Besides, the standard Realme X7 is also listed on the official website with its key features suggesting it as the rebadged Realme V15.

On the other hand, complete specs of the Realme X7 Pro have also been listed on the Realme India website with its color options. The Realme X7 Pro will arrive in the country in Aeroline Black, Skyline White, and Iridescent shades.

Realme X7 Pro Key Features

The Indian variant is also believed to offer the same hardware features as the Chinese variant. The Realme X7 Pro will pack a 6.55-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 2400 × 1,080 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It will run the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

On the software front, it will ship with Android 10-based Realme UI custom skin out-of-the-box and it will be equipped with a 64MP quad-cameras at the back. Other sensors will include an 8MP wide-angle lens, a portrait lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Lastly, it will sport a 32MP front snapper and a 4,500 mAh battery will fuel the device along with 65W SuperDart fast charging.

Most Viewed Videos

Best Mobiles in India