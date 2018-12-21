Realme U1 available with Rs. 1,500 discount until January 2

The latest offering from Realme, the Realme U1 is one of the bestselling budget smartphones in the market. Already, it created big news by selling over 600,000 units in the first flash sale. To make the device more interesting, the company has come up with an offer right in time for the holiday season.

If you are interested in buying the Realme U1, then you can get an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on the smartphone. Well, to avail this offer, you need to use an HDFC Bank credit or debit card for the purchase. With this discount, the pricing of the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants of the smartphone will drop down to Rs. 10,499 and Rs. 13,499 respectively.

Realme U1 discount and offers

Notably, this instant discount offer on the base variant of the Realme U1 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space is valid only until January 2. On the other hand, the discount offer for the top-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space will end on December 26. Recently, the base variant was made available on open sale in the country.

In addition to the discount on using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card, the buyers can also select to pay through EMI options. And, there is Reliance Jio cashback of Rs. 2,500 and cashback from Cleartrip as a part of the Jio Realme Thunder Offer.

Realme U1 specifications and features

Realme U1 (review) runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.2. The device bestows a 6.3-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It uses an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

For imaging, there is a dual camera module at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor with f.2/4 aperture. The camera comes with Portrait Lighting, Slo-Mo video shooting capability up to 90fps, bokeh effect and AI scene detection. At the front, it has a 25MP Sony IMX576 sensor with f/2.0 aperture. There is AI Face Unlock, Backlight mode and AI Beauty+ as well. The device gets the power from a 3500mAh battery.