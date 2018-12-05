Realme U1 first sale today at 12 PM on Amazon: Price, offers and discounts

Realme U1 was launched in India in the last week. It is the first device in the new U-series of phones from the company focused on photography features. And, is touted to be a selfie-centric smartphone with a 25MP front camera. The other highlight of the device is the presence of the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC.

Realme U1 will go on sale for the first time today at 12 PM on Amazon India. Also, buyers can get hold of the device via the company's official online shop Realme.com. It will be available in Ambitious Black and Brave Blue colors for now and the Fiery Gold color variant will be available from January 2019.

Realme U1 price

The latest offering from Realme comes in two storage configurations. The base variant has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 11,999. And, the high-end variant has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 14,999.

Launch offers

Adding to the affordable pricing, the Realme U1 comes with a slew of attractive offers. The buyers will get the benefit of no-cost EMI payment option and Rs. 5,750 worth benefits from Reliance Jio. Also, there will be up to 4.2TB of additional 4G data from Jio. Besides this, the buyers using SBI credit cards for the purchase of the device will get 5% cashback. All these are offers available on Amazon India. And, the company's website will give 5% or up to Rs. 500 Super Cash cashback on using MobiKwik wallet for the purchase.

Realme U1 specifications and features

Realme U1 (check out review) runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.2. The device bestows a 6.3-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It uses an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

For imaging, there is a dual camera module at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor with f.2/4 aperture. The camera comes with Portrait Lighting, Slo-Mo video shooting capability up to 90fps, bokeh effect and AI scene detection. At the front, it has a 25MP Sony IMX576 sensor with f/2.0 aperture. There is AI Face Unlock, Backlight mode and AI Beauty+ as well. The device gets the power from a 3500mAh battery.