Realme V3 Tipped To Launch Tomorrow Alongside Realme X7 Series; Touted To Be Cheapest 5G Phone

Realme is set to debut the new X7 series tomorrow (September 1). Fresh reports suggest that the company will launch the Realme V3 as well. The latter is touted to be the cheapest 5G offering from the company, but there's no official confirmation yet.

Realme V3 Launch

A new leak revealed that an even powerful smartphone was spotted with similar specs as the Realme X7 Pro. Further, the leak suggested that this smartphone too would debut tomorrow along with the X7 series.

Going into the details, another tipster claims that Realme will debut three phones on September 1, all powered by the MediaTek 5G processors. All signs point to the Realme V3, which is dubbed to be the cheapest 5G smartphone from Realme. Syncing with the tipster's report, the TEENA authority approved three new phones with the model numbers RMX2176, RMX2121, and the RMX2200/RMX2201.

Previous reports have confirmed that the model number RMX2176 and the RMX 2121 belong to the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro, respectively. The number, RMX2200/RMX2201 is the latest entrant and features weaker than the other two models. For all we know, it could be the Realme V3 as the affordable 5G smartphone.

Realme V3 Expected Features

The RMX2200/RMX2201 or the Realme V3 is speculated to include a Dimensity 720G 2.0GHz octa-core processor. The phone was spotted with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution. The 3C listing had confirmed that this model number packed a 4,890mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

As an affordable 5G phone, the Realme V3 could launch in multiple variants of 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB with storage options of 64GB and 128GB. For optics, Realme is said to have packed a 13MP triple-camera module at the rear and an 8MP selfie camera. The phone is tipped to cost CNY 1,000 (around Rs. 10,700).

The speculated price tag makes the Realme V3 the cheapest 5G phone. However, one needs to wait out and see if it offers a good price-to-specs ratio.

