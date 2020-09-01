Realme V3 With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Announced News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has launched the Realme V3 as the cheapest 5G smartphone in China. The handset comes with a starting price of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,700). The company offers two colors and three storage options for the latest Realme V3.

The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model will be available at CNY 999 (approx. Rs. 10,700), while the 6GB + 128GB storage variant of the Realme V3 is priced at CNY 1,399 (approx. Rs. 15,000). The high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a tag of CNY 1,599 (approx. Rs. 17,100). The color variants include Blue and Silver and it will go on sale starting September 17.

Realme V3 Specifications

The handset flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1,600 pixels resolution. The company has used the MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset to power the handset. On the software front, the Realme V3 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. The handset is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support.

For photography, the Realme V3 has three sensors at the rear. The camera setup equipped with a 13MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/2.2, a two 2MP macro, and depth sensors. The handset gets an 8MP shooter which is housed in the notch.

On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The device measures 164.4 x 76 x 8.6mm and weighs around 189.5 grams. Other goodies of the handset include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and more.

The company has packed decent features on the Realme V3. The main key highlights its 5G connectivity at this price point. There is no information regarding the global availability.

It can be said the company has not lagged behind due to the global pandemic; it has launched several handsets. The company has also introduced the Realme X7 series alongside the Realme V3. On the other hand, the company is gearing up to announce the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro in India on September 3.

