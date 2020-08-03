Realme V5 5G Announced: Price, Specs, Features And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme V5 5G, which was surfacing online via leaks and speculations is now official. The new V series smartphones from the company has been unveiled in the company's home market China. This smartphone comes with a punch-hole cutout, support for 5G SA/NSA, a quad-camera setup at the rear and much more.

The latest offering from Realme features a three-dimensional Realme logo in the Silver color variant. The other color options have a new matte stitching design with asymmetrical aesthetics. Keeping the lights turned on is a beefy 5000mAh battery with 30W flash charge fast charging technology.

Realme V5 5G Price And Availability

The Realme V5 5G has been announced in three color options - Silver, Blue, and Green. The smartphone is priced at 1499 yuan (approx. Rs. 16,100) for the entry-level variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 1899 yuan (approx. Rs. 20,400) for the high-end variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM. It is all set to go on sale from August 7, 2020 in China. For now, there is no official word regarding the launch of this smartphone in the global markets.

Realme V5 5G Specifications

Realme V5 5G bestows a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC based on the 7nm process. This processor is clubbed with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage space along with an expandable storage space of up to 256GB using a microSD card slot.

Running Android 10 topped with Realme UI, this smartphone comes with a hybrid dual SIM slot, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a P2i splash-resistant coating and standard connectivity features including 5G support. It is fueled by a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W flash charge technology that can charge it from 0 to 100% in just 65 minutes.

For imaging, the Realme V5 5G bestows a quad-camera arrangement at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor with LED flash and f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP secondary 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, a 2MP tertiary 4cm macro lens, and a 2MP fourth depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Handling the selfies section is a 16MP sensor with f/2.1 aperture.

What We Think

The Realme V5 5G that has been launched recently appears to have impressive specs just like the rival devices from brands such as Samsung, Redmi, Oppo and others. We can expect it to be a stiff competitor to other affordable 5G smartphones in the market with notable camera and battery specs.

Best Mobiles in India