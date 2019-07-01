Realme X India Launch Officially Teased; To Be Launched In Onion And Garlic Colors News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme, Oppo's former subsidiary has launched some good affordable smartphones this year. Following the launch of the popular Realme 3 series, the company introduced Realme C2 and Realme X smartphones. The Realme X is the latest of the lo which has gone official in the company's hometown Chin.

During the launch of the Realme X, the company confirmed its launch in the Indian market as well. However, it didn't reveal any specific timeline for the same. The Chinese manufacturer had also teased the premium mid-range smartphone a couple of times over the web. Now, the company has once again teased the India launch of Realme X online.

Realme X Coming Soon To India:

The fresh teaser shared by Realme suggests an imminent launch in the country. The Realme X launch has been teased by the company itself on Twitter. The teaser poster comes with a tagline "Realme X Coming Soon".

Madhav Sheth, Realme CEO further revealed that the device will be available in onion and garlic design master editions. The company is yet to announce the official launch date of Realme X in India.

However, with all the teasers making rounds on the internet, we can expect the launch to happen sometime soon in the country. The device is already confirmed by the company to be priced around Rs. 18,000.

Realme X Highlight Features:

The primary highlight of the Realme X is the motorized selfie camera with a 16MP sensor. This is the first smartphone by the company to feature this design. At the rear, the smartphone sports a dual-camera module with a 48MP main sensor and a 5MP depth lens with an LED flash.

The AI-backed camera offers various shooting modes and features such as HDR, Slow-Mo video recording (960fos@720p), and more. The smartphone packs an octa-core Snapdragon 710 chipset with Adreno 616 GPU to render high-resolution graphics.

The smartphone has been launched in three different configurations. One can choose from 4GB+64GB storage, 6GB+64GB storage and 8GB+128GB configurations. The device will ship with Android Pie-based Color OS 6.0 skin.

Get ready to experience the most practical premium smartphone. Say hi to #realmeX!

Good news for the design lovers we will have the onion and garlic design master editions.

RT to show your love. pic.twitter.com/EdGbLTxc6U — Madhav X (@MadhavSheth1) July 1, 2019

The Realme X sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with minimal bezels around. It features an in-display fingerprint reader as biometric authentication. A 3,765mAh battery with VOOC Flash charge keep the lights on.

Best Mobiles in India