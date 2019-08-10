Realme X New Storage Option Shows Up On Tenna News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

A new variant of the Realme X has shown up online. The mid-range device with a pop-up selfie camera was launched last month and had gone up for sale recently starting at Rs. 17,499. If the listings are true, the device will be available in three different configurations going forward. Here is everything you need to know:

Realme X Spotted With Upgraded Storage Configuration:

The smartphone has been spotted with a model number RMX 1901 on TENNA. The listing suggests a 256GB storage option paired with 8GB RAM. Currently, the device comes with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage option. But it is available only in two configurations including 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage in India.

It's still unclear as to when this new variant goes official at what price it retails. As for the Indian pricing, the base variant is available for Rs. 16,999, while the top model for Rs. 19,999.

What Makes Realme X A Capable Mid-Range Smartphone?

This is the first handset by the Chinese manufacturer that offers a pop-up selfie camera with 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor. The display is a 6.53-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The primary camera module at the rear packs a 48MP main sensor and a 5MP depth lens. The camera features include Super Night Mode, HDR, Panorama, Bokeh, and ultra slow-motion video recording.

The Realme X makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 710 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Notably, the smartphone comes void of external microSD card support. The device ships with Android Pie OS layered with Color OS 6.0 interface.

There is also an AI HyperBoost technology for lag-free user experience. Security features include an in-display fingerprint scanner and the standard face unlock feature. Backing up the handset is a 3750 mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 support.

For an asking price of Rs. 16,999, you get all the trending features including a pop-up selfie camera and capable mid-range setup. Moreover, the 48MPprimary rear sensor allows it to capture some good quality images. The Realme X is no doubt one of the best mid-range smartphone you can get in the market right now.

via

Best Mobiles in India