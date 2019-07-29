ENGLISH

    Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home, Realme X Master Edition Availability Details Out

    By
    |

    Realme X, which is the most advanced smartphone launched by the brand till date made its way into the Indian market earlier this month. Alongside the regular variant of the device, the company also launched the Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Edition and Realme X Master Edition.

    Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home, Master Edition Sale Date Revealed

     

    At the time of launching the Realme X in India, the company revealed the pricing of these special edition models but there was no word regarding the availability of these phones. Now, the company has announced the availability details of these models in the country.

    Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Edition

    Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home edition will be available for purchase for the first time on July 30. This variant comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 20,999. Notably, it will be available offline via select retail stores from the above-mentioned date and via Flipkart and Realme.com from August 1. Also, Flipkart will provide complete mobile protection plan for as low as Rs. 499.

    The Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home edition will be available alongside a custom gift box. There will be special Spider Man goodies as well.

    Realme X Master Edition

    The Naoto Fukasawa collection called Realme X Master edition comes in Garlic and Onion finish. The device comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 19,999. This one will go on sale via offline stores from August 3 and via Flipkart and Realme.com from August 9. Notably, the Realme X Master Edition has been designed by Naoto Fukasawa, a Japanese designer.

    Realme X Offline Sale

    Besides revealing the details regarding the Realme X special edition models, the company also announced that the offline sale of Realme X will debut from August 3. Notably, the base variant comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 16,999. And, the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space is priced at Rs. 19,999. As of now, it is available via Flipkar and Realme.com.

     

    What We Think About Realme X

    Realme X is the most advanced smartphone launched by the company to date. The smartphone comes at an affordable price point and features attractive specifications. Eventually, it is selling like hotcakes in India.

    Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 21:41 [IST]
