Realme X Series Discontinued! Will Be Replaced By GT Phones

Are you a fan of the Realme X series smartphones or do you use any of these smartphones? Well, if that's the case, then you have some bad news as the company is killing this series now. The company's CEO has confirmed that the Realme X series is dead and this series will not see any new launch in the future.

Realme X Series Is No More

In an interview with TechRadar, Madhav Sheth, the company's CEO for India and Europe has revealed that the X series is no more. The company will not launch any more smartphones in the Realme X series. This makes the Realme X7 Max 5G the last one from this lineup to be launched in India.

However, there is good news for the fans of the X series devices as this lineup will be replaced by the GT series. The Realme X series will be replaced by the GT series. So, GT is the new X, confirmed the company CEO.

Notably, the other smartphone lineups such as C series, and numbered series will continue as usual, at least for now. Not to mention, the GT family of smartphones will focus on the legacy of the X series, which is positioned above the others in Realme's portfolio.

For those who are unaware, the Realme X7 Max 5G is a rebranded variant of the Realme GT Neo. In the future, the company is eying to launch the Realme GT Master Edition in Europe and in India on August 18. Notably, the device was announced already for the Chinese market in July alongside the Explorer Edition.

What Does It Mean For Users?

By confirming that the Realme X lineup has been replaced by the GT series, it suggests that the company will focus on more smartphones with advanced aspects. To be specific, the Realme GT features impressive specifications and a distinctive design at a low price.

Having said that the focus will be on GT series smartphones, we can expect the Realme GT 2 to hit the market in 2022 with improved specifications making it compete against premium smartphones from other brands.

