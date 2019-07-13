ENGLISH

    Realme X To Cost Rs. 1X,999 In India: Most Affordable Pop-Up Selfie Cam Smartphone

    By
    |

    The Realme X is slated to launch in India on July 15, which is, till date, the most advanced Realme smartphone to launch in India. The Realme X is already available in China, and the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage costs Rs. 15,000 or 1499 Yuan.

    Realme X To Cost Rs. 1X,999 In India

     

    Now just a few days before the unveil of the Realme X in India, the company has come up with a new concept, where, a user can win free Realme X smartphone. Madha Sheth, CEO, Realme India has posted a new teaser image on Twitter and asking users to guess the price of the Realme X. A lucky user, who guesses the correct price of the device will get a free Realme X post the launch.

    Realme X To Cost Rs. 1X,999 In India

    The price teaser for the Realme X confirms that the Realme X will launch in India with an attractive price tag, and the device will cost less than Rs. 20,000, which makes it one of the most affordable smartphones in the country with a pop-up selfie camera module. Similarly, the Realme X will compete against the Redmi K20, which is also expected to be priced around Rs. 20,000.

    Realme X Features And Specifications

    The Realme X is powered by the same processor that powers the Realme 3 Pro, aka, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. As per the storage and RAM options goes, the phone offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Realme X is also the first smartphone from the brand with a truly bezel-less display with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

     

    There is a dual-camera setup at the back with a 48MP Sony IMX 586 sensor, assisted by a 5MP depth sensor for portrait effect, and the 16 MP front-facing camera at the front comes with a pop-up or motorized mechanism.

    A 3765 mAh Li-ion battery powers the mobile with support for VOOC fast charging via USB type C port. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie with custom ColorOS 6.0 skin on top.

    What Do We Think About The Realme X Pricing

    Considering the retail pricing of the Realme X in China, the smartphone is most likely to cost around Rs. 16,000 for the base variant in India, given the fact that the smartphones in China are always priced lower than the Indian prices.

    realme x realme news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, July 13, 2019, 14:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 13, 2019
