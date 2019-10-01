Realme X2 Pro Confirmed To Feature 90Hz Display, Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC News oi-Vivek

It looks like Realme is not ready to take a pause, as the company is already working on a flagship-grade smartphone -- the Realme X2 Pro. The company recently confirmed that it is indeed working on a smartphone based on the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. Now, a new leak suggests that the same phone will also have a 90Hz AMOLED display.

Cheaper Than The OnePlus 7T

As of now, the OnePlus 7T is the most affordable phone in the market with a 90Hz AMOLED display and that will change soon, as the Realme X2 Pro will cost less than the former, says Dereck Wang, CMO Realme.

He has also shared a screenshot of the Realme X2 Pro, which suggests that the phone will come with a dedicated dark mode and users will be able to choose between 90Hz or 60Hz screen refresh rate. Besides, the screenshot also indicates that the phone will support NFC.

Realme X2 Pro Specifications

The Realme X2 Pro is likely to offer similar features as of the OnePlus 7T. The device will have a display bigger than 6-inch with the Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC with at least 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

For the optics, the phone is likely to borrow the quad-camera setup from the Realme X2 with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Realme X2 Pro Pricing

The device is likely to be priced around 2999 Yuan or approx Rs. 30,000 for the base variant, which still makes it one of the most affordable phones with a 90Hz display and the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. The smartphone is likely to launch in China in the next few weeks, and the device might make its way in December for the remaining market.

