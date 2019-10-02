Realme X2 Pro Confirmed To Feature Telephoto Lens With 20X Hybrid Zoom News oi-Vivek

Realme has spilled some beans about its first affordable flagship smartphone - the X2 Pro. The company has confirmed that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC and will also pack a 90Hz display. Now, the company has officially confirmed that the phone will also incorporate a telephoto lens and this will be the first Realme phone to do so.

Another Quad-Camera Phone

Just like the recently launched Realme XT, the Realme X2 Pro will have a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide angle lens with a 115-degree field-of-view, a telephoto lens with 20x hybrid zoom, and a depth sensor or a portrait sensor.

As of now, the company has not revealed the exact resolution of the cameras available on the smartphone, except for the primary lens.

Realme X2 Pro Remaining Specifications

The device is likely to come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, similar to the OnePlus 7T. The device is likely to launch in multiple storage configurations, starting from 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and is expected to go up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Besides, the device is also expected to debut with Android 10 OS.

The smartphone is likely to mimic the Realme XT with a glass sandwich design, offering a gradient finish. Besides, the phone will also have a bigger battery with at least 4,000 mAh capacity and is likely to support 30W fast VOOC charging via a USB Type-C port.

Expected Launch Date?

The Realme X2 Pro is likely to launch along the Realme XT 730G, which is slated to release in December. Considering the company's track record, the device might come with a different name in India and is likely to be priced around Rs. 30,000 to compete against the contemporaries like the Redmi K20 Pro.

