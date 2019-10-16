Realme X2 Pro India Launch Set For November 20: Expected Price, Specifications, And Features News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme X2 Pro is the first flagship smartphone by Realme that officially launched yesterday (October 15) in China. Recently, the company's CEO, Madhav Sheth confirmed the launch of the X2 Pro in December in India. But apparently, it will be introduced earlier than the suggested date. The company has now revealed a new launch date for the device. Following are the details:

Realme X2 Pro India Launch Scheduled For November

The Realme X2 Pro is confirmed to launch on November 20 in India. The Chinese manufacturer has started sharing media invites for the same. The launch event starts at 12.30 PM in New Delhi. It's good to see that the company is bringing its first flagship earlier than the previously suggested dates.

As of now, the company has not tipped the prices, but the leaks and rumors have pointed at a price below Rs. 30,000 for the top-end variant. It remains to be seen by when the device will be available for sale in the country and on which platform initially (online or offline). Let's have a look at its key hardware features:

Realme X2 Pro Hardware And Software Details

The Realme X2 Pro sports a Fluid AMOLED display measuring 6.55-inches with HDR 10 and TUV Rheinland Full Care certification. The display offers a 90Hz refresh rate, a 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution, 19:5:9 aspect ratio, and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

It has a Corning Gorilla Glass for protection against scratches and drops. A snapdragon 855+ SoC churns out power to the device which is accompanied by Adreno 640 GPU. The device has been announced in multiple RAM and storage configurations - 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage, 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage, and 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage.

The internal memory is expandable via a microSD card. It will come pre-loaded with Android Pie-based Color OS 6.1 skin. Coming to the optics, the Realme X2 Pro houses a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP Samsung Gw1 primary sensor.

The remaining sensors are a 13MP telephoto lens with 20X hybrid zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens (115-degree FoV), and a 2MP depth sensor. To capture selfies and make/answer video calls, there is a 16MP camera packed inside the waterdrop notch. Keeping the processor ticking is a 4,000 mAh battery with a 50W SuperVooc Flash charge.

Best Mobiles in India