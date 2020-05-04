Just In
Realme X3 SuperZoom Battery Capacity, Fast Charging Tech, Processor Details Out
Realme is all set to unveil a new smartphone called Realme X3 SuperZoom sometime soon. The device has already been spotted on numerous certification databases revealing what we can expect from it. Recently, it was certified by the BIS regulatory in India hinting that it could be launched soon in the country. Now, we have further details regarding its battery capacity and fast-charging capability.
Given that the Realme X3 SuperZoom is a high-end device from the company, it is believed to make use of a versatile camera module and the yesteryear flagship Snapdragon 855+ SoC. As its name suggests, the upcoming Realme smartphone is said to flaunt camera-centric and super zoom capabilities as well within an affordable price tag.
Realme X3 SuperZoom Battery Details
As per a recent tweet by the well-known tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the Realme X3 SuperZoom is believed to get the power from a 4200mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging capability. While there is no further clarity regarding the fast charging capability, we can expect it to be one of the varieties of the Oppo VOOC fast charging tech.
Furthermore, the tipster has hinted that the Realme X3 SuperZoom could be powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC and an AMOLED display. Also, it has been revealed that this smartphone could be priced above Rs. 20,000 in the country, which is not a surprise given its high-end specs and features.
Realme X3 TENAA Listing
The Realme X3 SuperZoom is believed to be a part of the Realme X3 series awaiting its launch. Notably, the Realme X3 was spotted on TENAA revealing details about its quad-camera setup at the rear. Going by the same, the smartphone is likely to use a 48MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and two 2MP sensors. At the front, the device is believed to flaunt two camera sensors - 16MP and 2MP for selfies.
The certification database further revealed that there could be a 6.57-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with the dual camera sensors at the front sitting at the top left corner. It is said to be launched in a Blue gradient finish and run Android 10 out-of-the-box. It is listed to get the power from a 4100mAh battery.
