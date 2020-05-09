Realme X3 SuperZoom Might Launch In Indian Market Soon News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme X3 has been confirmed to hit the Indian market soon. The Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed this through an image on Twitter. The post also confirmed that the handset will come with the 'Starry Mode' feature with the 60X zoom potency.

The company will announce the Narzo 10 series in India before the Realme X3. Sheth has asked the user to click better images on their devices as a challenge.

Although the company will launch the device named as the Realme X3 SuperZoom 60X, we will see it as the regular Realme X3

The device will highlight the powerful camera setup with a periscope zoom lens under the name Realme X3 SuperZoom. According to well-known Tipster Sudhanshu, the 'Starry Mode' feature lets users click the Milkyway or stars in detail.

The post did not mention other key features of the device but according to some previous leaks, the smartphone will sport a 6.57-inch TFT display with a Full HD+ resolution.

It is likely to have a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The device might be powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset or use something new processor. It is expected to run on Android 10.

The device is expected to pack a total of six cameras. It has a quad-camera setup on the back panel which might include 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and two 2MP cameras. It also might add a dual selfie camera set up. It could have a pill-shaped punch-hole feature on the display.

The company has not yet confirmed the exact date of the release of the Realme X3 but it is expected to launch soon. We hope that the companies will reveal the design and features of the phone in the coming days.

Best Mobiles in India