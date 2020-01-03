Realme X50 5G To Pack Quad Rear Cameras, Confirms CEO News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme will be foraying in the 5G smartphone segment with the launch of the Realme X50 5G on January 7 in China. In the past few days, leaks and rumors surrounding the upcoming Realme device have been appearing frequently online. Recently, some of the key hardware was tipped alongside the official launch date. Now, the official images have been shared giving insight on the design.

The Realme X50 5G leaks in the past have suggested the design of the device, some of which have been confirmed by the official images. Amongst the confirmed design elements are the dual-punch hole selfie camera module and a quad-rear camera module.

It is primarily the rear panel which the official images focus on. A vertically-aligned quad-camera setup can be seen at the top-left of the rear panel. The camera specifications tipped by the leaks and teasers include a 64MP primary sensor. The other camera sensors are said to be a 13MP telephoto sensor with 5x hybrid zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.

While the device seems to have carried some design cues from the Realme X2, it's the dual punch-hole selfie camera setup which distinguishes it from the X2. The rear panel seems to have a gradient surface which is common in mid-range and budget smartphones nowadays.

As for the expected hardware, the device is already confirmed with a Snapdragon 765G processor. This new mid-range chipset by Qualcomm comes with an integrated modem for 5G connectivity.

A recent leak revealed three different configurations - 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage, 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage. The smartphone is said to ship with Android 10 OS layered with a Color OS 7 skin. The leaks have indicated a 4,500 mAh battery with 50W fast charging.

