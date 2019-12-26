ENGLISH

    Realme X50 5G With Side Mounted Fingerprint Scanner Teased; Inspired By Redmi K30?

    By
    |

    Realme is all set to launch its debut 5G phone -- the Realme X50 5G on January 7, 2020. Though we are still weeks away from the official launch, the brand has started teasing the smartphone via social media posts. And the latest post speaks volume about the Realme X50 5G.

    Realme X50 5G With Side Mounted Fingerprint Scanner Teased

     

    It looks like the Realme X50 5G is inspired by the Redmi K30. We are saying this because of the fact that it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Similarly, the device is also expected to come with a pill-shaped punch-hole display, which is again, a signature feature of the Redmi K30 and the K30 5G.

    This also means that the phone might use an IPS LCD panel, similar to the Redmi K30 with a higher screen-to-body ratio. On top of that, the brand is likely to include a panel with a higher-refresh-rate, say 90Hz or even 120Hz, again mimicking the Redmi K30.

    The back panel of the Realme X50 5G is made using glass and it offers a gradient finish. There is a quad-camera setup at the back of the phone, which is quite reminiscent of the Realme XT. However, it is not clear if the phone has a 48MP or a 64MP primary camera.

    The company has also confirmed that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G SoC. This is the latest and the first mid-tier chipset from Qualcomm that supports 5G modem in SA and NSA format.

    Will It Launch In India?

    Considering the Realme X50 5G is a 5G smartphone, it might not see the light of day in India. However, the brand might launch a slightly forked version of this smartphone, possibly with the Snapdragon 765 SoC with no 5G support.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 26, 2019, 12:04 [IST]
