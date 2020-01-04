ENGLISH

    Realme X50 Gets TENNA Certification: Full Specifications Tipped

    By
    |

    Realme X50 is scheduled to make an official debut on January 7 in China. The handset has been teased multiple times online by the company itself. The official images of the company's first 5G smartphone were shared by the CEO on Twitter recently. Now, with just two days remaining for the official launch, the device has cleared its certification from TENNA.

    Realme X50 Gets TENNA Certification: Full Specifications Tipped

     

    The TENNA listing of the Realme X50 has revealed the complete specifications corroborating with the leaks and teasers. Starting with the display, the listing reveals a 6.57-inch TFT display with an FHD+ resolution.

    This puts rest to the rumors suggesting a bigger 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Also, the handset could be missing an in-display fingerprint scanner. In the optics department, the quad-rear cameras will be equipped with a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP sensor, an 8MP sensor, and a 2MP sensor.

    There will be dual punch-hole upfront housing a 16MP sensor and an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calls. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G with 2.4GHz clock speed is going to be the brain of operations.

    Notably, this chipset has an integrated modem with dual-band both SA/NSA (standalone and non-standalone) support for 5G connectivity. The Realme X50 TENNA listing suggests three configurations - 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage, 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage, and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options.

    In the software department, it will make use of Android Pie Os and offer Color OS 7 user interface. The handset is likely to feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner integrated within the power key. This was suggested by the official image teased by the company itself.

    Lastly, the TENNA listing suggests a 4,100 mAh battery powering the handset.

    As of now, there is no timeline available for the Realme X50 launch in India. But, we expect some information to surface in the coming days.

    via

    realme news smartphones
    Saturday, January 4, 2020, 15:34 [IST]
