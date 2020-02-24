Realme X50 Pro 5G Set To Go Live Today In India: Watch The Live Stream Here News oi-Karan Sharma

Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone is all set to go official today in India. It's going to be the first 5G smartphone to launch in the country. The smartphone was slated to launch at the MWC 2020 event but because of the coronavirus breakout, the event was cancelled over health safety concern.

However, the launch event was later shifted to India and the company is also live-streaming the entire launch event of the phone which will allow users across the nation to experience the launch.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Launch Live Streaming

The launch event for the Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone will kick off at 2:30 Pm IST today (February 24) and the company will conduct the live streaming from its official YouTube channel. The company will also update the entire event on its official Twitter handle. You can watch the live streaming here as well:

Realme X50 Pro 5G Expected Specifications

In a couple of teasers, the company has revealed some of the key features of the Realme X50 Pro. According to the official renders the smartphone will arrive with a 90Hz refresh rate Super AMOLED display. Under the hood, the smartphone will be juiced by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, clubbed with the Snapdragon X55 LTE, along with dual-mode NSA+SA 5G support.

The official teasers have also confirmed that the phone will pack a quad-camera setup with 64MP primary camera with 20x hybrid zoom support. Upfront, the smartphone is said to sport a pill-shaped punch hole dual-camera setup, once of which will be 32MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

The company has not revealed the battery capacity of the phone, but it does have confirmed that the phone will support 65W fast charging. The smartphone will be available for sale in Rust Red and Moss Green color options.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Expected Price

The Realme X50 Pro is expected to launch within the price point of Rs. 50,000 in India. If this turns out to be true then the X50 Pro will be the first smartphone from Oppo to cross Rs. 40,000 price range.

