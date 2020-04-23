Realme X50m 5G With 48MP Quad-Cameras, 30W Fast Charging Launched: Price And Specs News oi-Karan Sharma

Realme has launched a new mid-range 5G smartphone - the Realme X50m 5G in the Chinese market. It's the third phone in the X50 series after the Realme X50 Pro 5G which was launched in February this year.

The newly launched smartphone comes with features like dual punch-hole camera setup, Snapdragon 765G, 120Hz refresh rate display, and a lot more. Here are the details:

Realme X50m Specifications

The Realme X50m 5G flaunts a 6.57-inch IPS LCD display with a pill-shaped cut out, placed at the top-left corner of the screen. The smartphone supports full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 120Hz refresh rate. It carries a screen-to-body ratio of 90.4 percent and comes equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

On the hardware front, the Realme X50m draws power from the octa-core Snapdragon 765G Soc with 5G SA and NSA dual-mode support. The smartphone comes with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage. It is fuelled by a 4,200 mAh non-removable battery with 30W Dart charging technology. The company claims that it's capable of charging the smartphone up to 70 percent in 30 minutes.

On the rear panel, the Realme X50m houses a quad-camera setup aligned vertically at the top left corner of the phone. It includes a 48MP primary camera + 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens + 2MP macro lens with a focal length of 4cm + 2MP monochrome lens along with an LED flash. The quad cameras are capable of recording videos in 4K resolution at 30fps.

Upfront, the smartphone houses dual-camera setup with a 16MP wide-angle camera sensor accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor. It is capable of shooting videos in 1080p at 30fps.

On the software front, the Realme X50m runs Android 10 operating system. It also features 1216 ultra-liner speakers with support for Hi-Res audio and Dolby panoramic sound effects.

Realme X50m Pricing And Availability

The Realme X50m is launched in Starry Blue and Galaxy White color options with a starting price of Yuan 1,999 (approx. $282 or Rs. 19,740) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB on board storage will cost Yuan 2,299 (approx. 324 or Rs. 22, 680).

The first sale of the smartphone is scheduled for April 29 in China. Currently, there is no word on the availability of the smartphone in global markets like India.

