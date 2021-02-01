Just In
Realme X7 5G India Price Tipped Ahead Of Official Launch
Realme is all set to introduce the X7 series smartphones comprising of the Realme X7 and the X7 Pro in India on February 4. Meanwhile, both smartphones have been confirmed to be available via Flipkart. Recently, the Realme X7 5G got listed on the official website, detailing key features.
It is also said to be the rebadged Realme V15 which made its debut in China last month. Now, a tipster has shared the price details of the Realme X7 5G with its RAM and storage variants.
Realme X7 5G India Price (Expected)
As per tipster Debayan Roy, aka GadgetsData, the Realme X7 price will start in the country from Rs. 19,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The 8GB + 128GB variant is listed to be priced at Rs. 21,999. Besides, according to a tipster named Abhishek Yadav, the Realme X7 price will be priced in India at around Rs. 17,000 to Rs. 18,000 including card offers.
Interestingly, the leaked price is cheaper than the original price of the Realme X7 in China and almost similar to the Realme V15. So, it is better to take this info with a pinch of salt.
Realme X7 5G Details
As far specifications are concerned, the Realme X7 5G India variant specifications are said to be similar to the Realme V15. The phone will sport FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It will get its power from the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.
Further, it will pack a 4,300 mAh battery with 50W SuperDart fast charging support. In terms of imaging, there will be a triple-lens setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, the handset will have a 16MP front camera for selfies and videos similar to the Realme V15.
