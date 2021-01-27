Just In
- 30 min ago Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Price Tipped Ahead Of Launch; Premium Smartphones In Offing
-
- 1 hr ago Sony Xperia Pro Flagship Smartphone Launched For $2,500: It's Not For Everyone
- 1 hr ago Poco M3 India Launch Officially Teased: What To Expect?
- 1 hr ago Motorola Edge S 5G Officially Announced: First Smartphone With Snapdragon 870 SoC
Don't Miss
- Finance Auto Shares Decline As Govt Proposes Green Tax On Old Vehicles
- Movies Varun Dhawan's IG Story Hints At Shraddha Kapoor's Wedding With Celebrity Photographer Rohan Shrestha
- News CBI court issues arrest warrant against TMC leader Vinay Mishra in cattle smuggling case
- Lifestyle Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Give Picture Perfect Poses On Their Mehendi Ceremony In Pristine White Outfits
- Education JNVST Admit Card 2021 Released For Class 9 Lateral Entry Selection Test
- Sports WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Bad Bunny to perform in first-ever performance of history-making album
- Automobiles 2021 Jeep Compass SUV Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 16.99 Lakh
- Travel Experiential Travel: 13-Year-old Sohan Raghuram Writes About His Unique Trip To Goa
Realme X7, X7 Pro India Launch Confirmed For February 4
After teasing the launch for several days, the company has announced the launch date of the Realme X7 series smartphones. The X7 series comprising of the Realme X7 and the X7 Pro will be launching in India on February 4 at 12:30 PM. The company previously confirmed the availability of the handsets in Flipkart.
Besides, the recently shared official image also suggested that the Realme V15 will debut in the country as the Realme X7. The color and storage variants were also leaked online.
Realme X7, X7 Pro Expected Price In India
The Realme X7 was launched in China starting price at CNY 1,799 (around Rs. 19,000), while the Pro model starts at CNY 2,199 (around Rs. 23,400). Going by this, both Realme X7 and the X7 Pro can be expected to be priced around Rs. 20,000, Rs. 24,000 respectively. As far as color options are concerned, the Realme X7 is tipped to come in Nebula and Space Silver and the X7 Pro is believed to come in Fantasy and Mystic Black colors.
Realme X7, X7 Pro Features
The Realme X7 series smartphones made their debut in China back in September 2020. The Indian variant is also expected to come in similar features as Chinese models. The standard model offers a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, while the Realme X7 Pro has a slightly larger 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Realme X7 runs the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and the Pro model gets its power from the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. However, both models have a similar quad-camera setup at the rear which includes a 64MP main lens and features a 32MP front camera. In terms of battery, the Realme X7 and the X7 Pro pack 4,300 mAh, 4,500 mAh battery units respectively. However, both support 65W fast charging.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
49,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
22,000
-
17,985
-
7,895
-
40,620
-
56,444
-
16,999
-
15,050
-
22,590
-
24,500
-
14,500