Realme X7, X7 Pro India Launch Confirmed For February 4

After teasing the launch for several days, the company has announced the launch date of the Realme X7 series smartphones. The X7 series comprising of the Realme X7 and the X7 Pro will be launching in India on February 4 at 12:30 PM. The company previously confirmed the availability of the handsets in Flipkart.

Besides, the recently shared official image also suggested that the Realme V15 will debut in the country as the Realme X7. The color and storage variants were also leaked online.

Realme X7, X7 Pro Expected Price In India

The Realme X7 was launched in China starting price at CNY 1,799 (around Rs. 19,000), while the Pro model starts at CNY 2,199 (around Rs. 23,400). Going by this, both Realme X7 and the X7 Pro can be expected to be priced around Rs. 20,000, Rs. 24,000 respectively. As far as color options are concerned, the Realme X7 is tipped to come in Nebula and Space Silver and the X7 Pro is believed to come in Fantasy and Mystic Black colors.

Realme X7, X7 Pro Features

The Realme X7 series smartphones made their debut in China back in September 2020. The Indian variant is also expected to come in similar features as Chinese models. The standard model offers a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, while the Realme X7 Pro has a slightly larger 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Realme X7 runs the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and the Pro model gets its power from the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. However, both models have a similar quad-camera setup at the rear which includes a 64MP main lens and features a 32MP front camera. In terms of battery, the Realme X7 and the X7 Pro pack 4,300 mAh, 4,500 mAh battery units respectively. However, both support 65W fast charging.

