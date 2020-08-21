Realme X7 Display To Set New Benchmark With 1200 Nits Of Peak Brightness News oi-Vivek

Realme is all set to launch the Realme X7 series of smartphones on September 1 in China. The company has now released a couple of teasers that reveal some of the features of the upcoming smartphones.

It is already established that the brand will launch at least two phones under the X7 moniker -- the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro. As the name suggests, the X7 Pro will be more powerful than the X7 and will also cost more.

According to one of the teasers, the Realme X7 will have a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. What makes the Realme X7 special is that the screen can offer a peak brightness of 1200nits with up to 4,096 brightness levels with intelligence brightness control. This also means that the Realme X7 will also support features like HDR 10 and HDR 10+.

It also reveals that the phone will have a punch-hole display with a higher screen-to-body ratio and the display will be protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass and is likely to use Corning Gorilla Glass.

These numbers indicate that the Realme X7 is likely to have the best display when compared to previous Realme smartphones like the Realme X2 Pro or the Realme X50 Pro.

Realme X7 Specifications

The Realme X7 will be based on the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G processor with at least 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The top of the line variant of the X7 is likely to offer up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The device is likely to offer quad rear-facing cameras with a 64MP primary sensor. Besides, the phone will include a high-resolution 32MP selfie camera. Considering the features, the Realme X7 is expected to be priced around Rs. 30,000 in China. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Realme X7 or the Realme X7 Pro in India.

Source

Best Mobiles in India